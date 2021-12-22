'Chances of snow' at Christmas for parts of UK: Your Somerset forecast

The Met Office has confirmed some areas of the UK will have a white Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, the Met Office has given another weather forecast on what the UK can expect to see on Christmas Day.

Meteorologists have predicted a white Christmas for some areas of the UK in this forecast.

Weston and North Somerset will have to bear wet and windy conditions for Wednesday (December 22) up until Christmas Eve when milder air will reach the South West.

Temperatures are expected to reach 12C throughout the week.

On Christmas Day, the area is predicted to clear up.

However, the forecaster has predicted snowfall for some in the UK.

The Northern areas of Scotland and Welsh highlands could be waking up to blankets of snow on December 25 as bands of rain travel up the UK.

The Met Office has confirmed it will run daily weather updates in the run-up to Christmas Day for those dreaming of a white Christmas.



