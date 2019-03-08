Advanced search

Housing plan for Banwell delayed

PUBLISHED: 07:57 24 June 2019

A decision over whether a housing estate can be built on the edge of Banwell has been postponed to allow councillors to visit the site.

Permission for up to 26 houses to be constructed to the south of William Daw Close is being sought by Newland Homes and North Somerset Council was expected to make a decision on the scheme.

While planning officers recommend the homes are built, the planning committee voted to defer the application at Weston Town Hall on Wednesday until July.

Newland wishes to extend the road and build 26 homes, although 36 letters of objection have been submitted to the council.

A spokesman on behalf of the company told councillors the homes would be of 'high quality' and affordable housing would form part of the estate.

It lies close to Knighcott Road where two planning applications, totalling more than 200 homes, were rejected by the council and by a planning inspector in 2016 and 2019.

