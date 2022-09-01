House raffle could win you a four bed in Worle for just £3

Outside the family house on Garsdale Road in Worle. - Credit: Submitted

People could win a four bedroom house in Worle for the same price as a cup of coffee after a family decided to auction their home in a raffle.

A family of nine decided to up sticks after their house became too small following a move during the Covid pandemic.

Now, the Webb's will help those who are less fortunate to buy a home.

Leoni-Fay and her husband Declan, said with seven children, 'it makes sense' to find somewhere new that 'we can all call home'.

The Webb family of nine are raffling their home. - Credit: Submitted

"The house was mine before my husband and his three children moved in during lockdown, and it's time to find a house that belongs to us all," she said.

"It would be so easy to sell the house on the open market, and they go pretty quickly around here, but we recognise how lucky we are to even own a home at the moment.

The modern kitchen. - Credit: Submitted

"In the current climate, house ownership is just so out of reach for most people and buying was not something Declan and I would be able to afford ten years ago.

"That's why we want to help some people out with being able to get on the property ladder for so cheap."

Inside the living room. - Credit: Submitted

The house on Garsdale Road, in Worle, is fitted with two big gardens and modern home fittings, including a reasonable sized kitchen, one master bedroom and two double bedrooms and shower room complete with a dressing area.

At the front garden is a rewilding patch with bee and butterfly plants, a 50-gallon pond, six fruit trees and parking for three cars.

The rear garden houses a shed and outbuilding, and opens out onto a large decking area.

The large back garden. - Credit: Submitted

Leoni added: "Declan is a teacher and because of the children's needs, I currently stay at home.

"We want to be able to give back and do something nice for someone. We both feel passionately about wanting to help people that might be in our position and dreams of having their own home."

The competition is organised by Raffique and will close October 21 at 9pm. A live draw will take place shortly after on its Facebook page @winwithraffique.

View from the back garden facing toward the house. - Credit: Submitted

Odds on winning depend on how many tickets are sold. Chances of winning can increase by buying more tickets.

To enter into the draw, visit raffique.co.uk/product/win-a-house-in-weston-super-mare/.