Win a family membership to theclub at Cadbury House in Congresbury

The spa facilities at Cadbury House. Archant

Readers are being given the chance to win one of five family memberships to theclub and spa at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House in Congresbury.

Each membership is worth £150 and adults will have full access to theclub which includes the gym, pool and exercises classes for one month.

Children will be able to take advantage of free swims, children’s classes and limited access to the gym, depending on their age.

The health club boasts the latest in fitness technology, personal training, fitness classes and a children’s gym.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question by 10am on January 18.

