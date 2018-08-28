Win
Win a family membership to theclub at Cadbury House in Congresbury
PUBLISHED: 15:24 11 January 2019
Archant
Readers are being given the chance to win one of five family memberships to theclub and spa at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House in Congresbury.
Theclub at Cadbury House.
Each membership is worth £150 and adults will have full access to theclub which includes the gym, pool and exercises classes for one month.
Children will be able to take advantage of free swims, children’s classes and limited access to the gym, depending on their age.
The health club boasts the latest in fitness technology, personal training, fitness classes and a children’s gym.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question by 10am on January 18.
Winners will be able to make use of the pool at theclub.
By entering the competition you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant about it.
Competition entry
Competition question:
To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button
Q: How much is the membership worth?
You've already entered this competition. Good luck!