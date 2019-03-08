Win free annual membership for Hutton Moor
PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 October 2019
Archant
A Weston leisure centre is giving readers the chance to win an exclusive annual membership.
Legacy Leisure is celebrating its annual fitness open day by offering one lucky Mercury reader a yearly membership for Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, and 10 one-day passes for the runners-up.
The membership, worth £400, includes use of the centre's 155-station gym - including the latest Boditrax body composition monitoring.
The winner will have a wealth of fitness equipment, sports and leisure courts and exercise classes at their fingertips, ready to boost their health and fitness.
With the annual membership, the winner will have access to the Queenax functional training studio, support and guidance from fitness professionals, and more than 200 group fitness classes per week to choose from, along with access to the swimming pool, health suite and racket sports.
Hutton Moor also boasts a 25m pool, a teaching pool, two group fitness studios, a specialist cycle workout studio, a dance studio, squash and tennis courts, outdoor 3G pitches, a treatment room and a café.
Legacy Leisure, which runs Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, has decided to offer up the prizes to celebrate its community open day on October 27.
On the day, people are welcome to visit the centre, in Hutton Moor Road, and use its facilities for free.
Families can enjoy swimming, fitness classes and use of the gym.
They can also meet fitness professionals and weight loss experts and book a personal training session for the next visit.
The open day encourages people to get active for free and it will run from 10am-4pm.
The Mercury has teamed up with Legacy Leisure to offer a one-year membership, plus 10 one-day passes to use its facilities.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:
By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and Legacy Leisure about it.
Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.
Competition entry
Competition question:
To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button
Q: How much is the annual membership worth?
You've already entered this competition. Good luck!