Donors to a Christmas Elf fundraising project could win luxury hamper
- Credit: Louise Parslow,
People can win a special hamper by helping a Christmas elf project raise donations for mental health charity MIND.
The usual annual visits of a Christmas elf around Worle have been shelved this year, due to the current Covid restrictions .
Instead, organiser Louise Parslow decided to create three luxury hampers for supporters to win.
To enter the competition, people are asked to visit and share Louise's Facebook page and make a donation of at least £1.
Names of contributors will be added to the live draw via The "Real" Christmas Elf Facebook page on Christmas Eve.
She said: “Over the past few years I have been raising awareness of mental health, while raising money for MIND. Each year the elf goes out and about during December and gets up to all sorts.
“Now more than ever support is needed for those who have suffered not only directly but indirectly from this pandemic.”
To donate, log on to justgiving.com/TheRealChristmasElf?utm_id=124
