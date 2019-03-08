Advanced search

Win

WIN: Mother’s Day carvery for two at Weston-super-Mare restaurant

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 March 2019

Lasseter's chef.

Lasseter's chef.

Treat your mum to a delicious dinner for Mother’s Day, courtesy of the Winter Gardens.

Say ‘thank you’ to your mum or motherly figure on her special day with a delicious and filling carvery.

The venue’s team is offering up two pairs of main courses at its restaurant Lasseter’s.

Every mum will receive a free glass of fizz on arrival and then it is time to enjoy the new carvery with a range of freshly prepared meats to feast on, with potatoes, vegetables and all the trimmings.

Your choice of carvery is on the house but should you want to further indulge your taste buds, then tuck into one of the chef’s delicious desserts, which includes a warm chocolate brownie.

The Mother’s Day carvery is from noon to 4pm on March 31.

To book, call 01934 411101 or email lasseters@westonwintergardens.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Winter Gardens to offer two lucky people a pair of main courses on Mother’s Day.

To be in with the chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 28.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant.

Q: What is the name of the restaurant the carvery is being held at?

