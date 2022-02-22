News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Stunning art trail lights up villages

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:09 PM February 22, 2022
Love Your Wildlife art displays

Homes across Yatton, Claverham and Congresbury took part in the Love Your Wildlife campaign. - Credit: YACWAG

A campaign to raise awareness of North Somerset's wildlife by lighting dark February nights with illuminated window displays hopes to return next year.

Earlier this month, villagers across Yatton, Claverham and Congresbury decorated their windows for the Window Wanderland Wildlife trail.

Organised by Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group (YACWAG), the event drew support from both villages' parish councils.

Yatton Library's display.

Yatton Library's display. - Credit: YACWAG

Group leader, Faith Moulan, said: “This community celebration has really brightened up the dark February evenings and shown how much people value the wonderful wildlife that we are so lucky to be surrounded by here in North Somerset.

 "We are so grateful to all the window makers who took part and to everyone who has come out to see the displays. We hope to bring the Wildlife Window Wanderland back next year, even bigger and better."

More than 60 homes, groups and businesses formed an after-dark trail for all to enjoy from February 11 - 13.

Window Wanderland Wildlife display.

Window Wanderland Wildlife display. - Credit: YACWAG

Window Wanderland Wildlife

Window Wanderland Wildlife - Credit: YACWAG

Window Wanderland Wildlife display.

Window Wanderland Wildlife display. - Credit: YACWAG


