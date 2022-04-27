Weston primary school scores Good Ofsted rating

A Weston primary school has garnered praise from Ofsted following a two-day inspection.

Windwhitle Primary secured its Good rating from inspectors with emphasis placed on how the school's safeguarding, early years, children’s behaviour and reading.

The report stated: “Pupils at Windwhistle Primary School demonstrate the school’s values.

"They are ‘happy, respectful, resilient, confident and independent’.

"Staff have high aspirations for every pupil within the school.

"Pupils learn well from their starting points, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"One pupil, whose view reflected that of many, said, ‘We love coming to school so we can learn more.'"

Once a school receives a Good rating, a section eight inspection is carried out once within the next four years, as was the case at Windwhistle.

Headteacher, Lyn Hunt was delighted with the rating.

She said: “We are extremely proud of our Ofsted report which reflects the dedication and hard work of the Windwhistle team.

"The highlight of the report is our wonderful children - their exemplary behaviour, strength of character and enthusiasm for their learning.

"As stated in the report - 'Pupils' conduct, both in lessons and around the school, is strong. Pupils show respect and kindness to all around them. They encourage and support each other in their learning.'"