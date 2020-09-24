Church services expected to go ahead in villages

Reverend Andrew Hiscox will continue church services in Winscombe and Sandford. Winscombe and Sandford Churches

Church services in Winscombe and Sandford are expected to go ahead, despite the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for St James and All Saints churches remains optimistic that changes to the UK Government’s coronavirus rules, brought in on September 22, do not apply to the church.

They said: “The guidance does not prohibit church services but we will wait for word from the Church of England to decide if it is safe to go ahead.

“At the present time, we plan to hold the service on September 27 at the Church Hall.”

Reverend Andrew Hiscox restarted services on September 6 after lockdown closed churches for worship on March 22.

The spokesman added: “At a time like this, those who have faith find comfort here. However, the latest services have many changes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, such as sanitizer stations and social distancing.

“The vicar has also provided a weekly podcast to continue worshipping in lockdown.”

To acccess these podcasts, log on to www.winsandchurches.org.uk/podcasts