Advanced search

Church services expected to go ahead in villages

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 September 2020

Reverend Andrew Hiscox will continue church services in Winscombe and Sandford.

Reverend Andrew Hiscox will continue church services in Winscombe and Sandford.

Winscombe and Sandford Churches

Church services in Winscombe and Sandford are expected to go ahead, despite the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for St James and All Saints churches remains optimistic that changes to the UK Government’s coronavirus rules, brought in on September 22, do not apply to the church.

They said: “The guidance does not prohibit church services but we will wait for word from the Church of England to decide if it is safe to go ahead.

“At the present time, we plan to hold the service on September 27 at the Church Hall.” 

Reverend Andrew Hiscox restarted services on September 6 after lockdown closed churches for worship on March 22.

The spokesman added: “At a time like this, those who have faith find comfort here. However, the latest services have many changes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, such as sanitizer stations and social distancing.

“The vicar has also provided a weekly podcast to continue worshipping in lockdown.”

To acccess these podcasts, log on to www.winsandchurches.org.uk/podcasts

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Laird: Weston need to set the standard once again as Met Police visit Optima

Jacob Jagger-Cane celebrates scoring his first goal for Weston since his return from Hereford in The Seagulls 5-0 win at Cowes Sports. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Recycling and waste services to return to council operation

Biffa has been running the waste and recycling services since 2017.

Church services expected to go ahead in villages

Reverend Andrew Hiscox will continue church services in Winscombe and Sandford.

Funds worth more than £1m set to benefit town centre heritage programme

Weston High Street in July, 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Byrom century puts Somerset on top at Lord’s

Somerset's Eddie Byrom in action during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.