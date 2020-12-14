Village choir to host virtual Christmas carol concert for charity

Published: 6:00 PM December 14, 2020

A village community choir will host carol concert in aid of a North Somerset counselling service.

Winscombe Community Singers choir's pre-recorded performance will be available to watch until January 3 - with first viewing ready for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The non-audition choir has had to move its annual Christmas show online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A price of £5 has been set for the concert - with a YouTube link sent once the payment is completed.

All proceeds raised by Winscombe Community Singers will be donated to Vine Counselling Services, based in Congresbury.

The service has offered support and advice to North Somerset residents since it was established in 2007.

The choir's chairman, Simon Page, said: "During the time we were allowed to sing together in a small group, we have recorded and crafted a carol concert to replace the one we would normally give."

Virtual tickets for the concert can be booked by logging on to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/132341724661