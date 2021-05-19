Couple celebrate 70 years together after falling in love at first sight

Published: 12:04 PM May 19, 2021

A Winscombe couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with an afternoon tea in their garden.

It was love at first sight for 13-year-old Alfie Bendall when he met Joan Dando after cycling from Bishop Sutton to Chew Magna Village Hall for the Saturday matinee film.

The besotted pair married at 18 and now have three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Alfie and Joan Bendall, both aged 88, have put the success of their long and happy marriage down to a love for their family and a passion for ballroom and sequence dancing.

They have both been presidents of the dancing circuit, they ran their own sequence dancing club at Puriton and competed in ballroom dance competitions at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The couple marked the occasion by inviting their family to a celebratory afternoon tea in their garden.