Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Tony and Brenda Pye celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Archant

A Winscombe couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a meal at Backwell House.

Tony and Brenda Pye enjoyed a celebratory meal with their close relatives at Backwell House Hotel on December 27.

The pair met through a mutual friend in 1955 and were married in Oldbury Parish Church in the West Midlands.

After living and working in Wolverhampton for a number of years, they moved to Winscombe in 1997 to be near to their family.

They have a daughter, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

Tony and Brenda were inundated with cards and goodwill messages, with some coming from as far away as New Zealand.

They also received a card from the Queen.

Tony said: “We are both in reasonably good health, thanks to the care from the local NHS, and are looking forward to many more years together.”