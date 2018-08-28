Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 January 2019

Tony and Brenda Pye celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Tony and Brenda Pye celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Archant

A Winscombe couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a meal at Backwell House.

Tony and Brenda Pye enjoyed a celebratory meal with their close relatives at Backwell House Hotel on December 27.

The pair met through a mutual friend in 1955 and were married in Oldbury Parish Church in the West Midlands.

After living and working in Wolverhampton for a number of years, they moved to Winscombe in 1997 to be near to their family.

They have a daughter, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

Tony and Brenda were inundated with cards and goodwill messages, with some coming from as far away as New Zealand.

They also received a card from the Queen.

Tony said: “We are both in reasonably good health, thanks to the care from the local NHS, and are looking forward to many more years together.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Can you identify this Weston man?

The man frequents Weston’s town centre. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

BMW car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

The BMW which was stopped in Ipswich after it was found to have seven people sitting in the back seat. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Relegation looms large as costly errors see Weston defeated again

Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Care home sorry for failures highlighted by inspectors

The Russets in Sandford.

Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Tony and Brenda Pye celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Golf: Worlebury toast Roy Connett winners

Roy Connett Salver winners Paul Lintern (left) and Ken Hanson with Club Captain Steve Taylor at Worlebury Golf Club

Picture Past: January 3, 1969 – Body found in Weston pond

Children who attended a Christmas party at the Webbington Country Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists