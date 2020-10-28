20mph scheme could finally be coming to ‘one of the worst rat runs in the South West’

Winscombe Hill has been called one of the worst rat runs in the South West by The Guardian newspaper. Alysun Jones

A 20mph speed limit may be coming to Winscombe - home to one of the worst rat runs in the South West.

Winscombe Hill and Church Road have been the focal point of a two-decade-old campaign to prevent motorists speeding through the village.

The residential roads were previously described as being one of the worst rat runs in the South West by The Guardian newspaper.

20mph signs were put up by the residents of Church Road and Winscombe Hill to deter speeding but were pulled down by North Somerset Council.

North Somerset Council has revealed there are fresh plans on how the authority tackles areas with excessive speeding due to be finished soon.

A spokesman for the council said: “We have developed a new policy regarding 20mph limits which is in the process of being finalised before being rolled out.”

The announcement comes after the council removed homemade 20mph signs from Church Road, put up by homeowners.

Alysun Jones, speaking on behalf of the Greener Church Road Group, which has campaigned for more than 20 years for a 20mph zone over the two streets, lives along the road.

She said: “For 90 per cent of its length, the road does not have a pavement and is narrow - it is used as a rat run between the A38 and A371 to Banwell.

“Over 20 years that traffic has increased three-fold and we have recorded cars travelling up to 65mph on these narrows roads, it is incredibly dangerous for walkers and cyclists.”

Senior engineer for the council, David Bailey, admitted it is likely measures will be taken in the area to reduce speeding but stressed that the homemade signs could not stay up.

Mr Bailey said: “Unfortunately due to coronavirus, many of the council’s resources have been directed away from its normal workload to deal with highway measures to help combat the pandemic.

“Winscombe Parish Council will likely want to implement a 20mph scheme and when the process is available I am sure that Winscombe will be on the to-do list.”

“We cannot permit an incorrect traffic sign to be visible by drivers whether the sign is on the Highway or not, I welcome the sentiment of the sticker but we simply cannot allow a traffic sign to display the wrong information.”