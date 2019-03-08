Villagers celebrate anniversary of beloved community centre

Winscombe Community Centre, Sandford Road. Celebrating 40 years since the hall was handed over to the community. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Villagers enjoyed live music and entertainment to celebrate 40 years of their community centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Irene Threasher and Rita Hinton, members of the original steering committee who, 40 years ago, saved the building and land for the village to use. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Irene Threasher and Rita Hinton, members of the original steering committee who, 40 years ago, saved the building and land for the village to use. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Winscombe Community Association (WCA) held a party to mark the anniversary of when the old school became a community hub.

The former headteacher and past pupils were invited to the event for a community picnic, music and entertainment from Michael Loader.

Jill Cureton and Rita Hinton, members of the original steering committee, were praised for their hard work in setting up the centre.

Irene Threasher, from WCA, said: "The community centre has brought so much life into our village, particularly for people who are retired and for the young ones.

Winscombe Community Centre, Sandford Road. Celebrating 40 years since the hall was handed over to the community. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Winscombe Community Centre, Sandford Road. Celebrating 40 years since the hall was handed over to the community. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"It covers all generations and we have markets and book sales. It's a centre for activities and clubs and very well used."