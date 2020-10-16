Advanced search

Winscombe primary caretaker retires after more than 40 years service

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 October 2020

Ian Hind has retired as Winscombe Primary School caretaker after 42 years in the job.

Ian Hind has retired as Winscombe Primary School caretaker after 42 years in the job.

Winscombe Primary School

Winscombe Primary School has bid farewell to one of its longest-serving staff members, caretaker Mr Hine.

The school was known as Woodborough Primary School when he first joined as caretaker.The school was known as Woodborough Primary School when he first joined as caretaker.

Ian joined the school 42 years ago – when it was known as Woodborough Primary.

During the past four decades, he has taken up multiple posts alongside his caretaking role.

Mr Hind served as a firefighter for 27 years of his time at Winscombe Primary School.Mr Hind served as a firefighter for 27 years of his time at Winscombe Primary School.

For 27 years Mr Hine served as a firefighter at Winscombe’s retained fire station which would require him to down tools and join a call when needed.

Five headteachers have come and gone during his tenure and current federation bursar, Mrs Balcombe remembers Ian from her time as a student.

A ceremony was held in the school’s playground with Ian and his Celia, who also spent 20 years at the school as a dinner lady.

A thank you speech was delivered by headteacher Miss Muxworthy and the couple were presented with a card and gift from students, staff and parents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston teenager Ryan Jones secures move to League One side Bristol Rovers

18-year-old Ryan Jones has signed for Bristol Rovers from Weston, with the teenager re-joining The Seagulls on loan for the remainder of the season. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Winscombe primary caretaker retires after more than 40 years service

Ian Hind has retired as Winscombe Primary School caretaker after 42 years in the job.

Creative Thingy Wotsit handed £1,000 grant

Tania Bodalia from That Creative Thingy Wotsit at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Funding boost worth £7,000 to support community groups during crisis

Weston Hospicecare.

Shop Local campaign launching next week

The Mercury is launching its Shop Local campaign next week. Picture: MARK ATHERTON