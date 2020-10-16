Winscombe primary caretaker retires after more than 40 years service

Ian Hind has retired as Winscombe Primary School caretaker after 42 years in the job. Winscombe Primary School

Winscombe Primary School has bid farewell to one of its longest-serving staff members, caretaker Mr Hine.

Ian joined the school 42 years ago – when it was known as Woodborough Primary.

During the past four decades, he has taken up multiple posts alongside his caretaking role.

For 27 years Mr Hine served as a firefighter at Winscombe’s retained fire station which would require him to down tools and join a call when needed.

Five headteachers have come and gone during his tenure and current federation bursar, Mrs Balcombe remembers Ian from her time as a student.

A ceremony was held in the school’s playground with Ian and his Celia, who also spent 20 years at the school as a dinner lady.

A thank you speech was delivered by headteacher Miss Muxworthy and the couple were presented with a card and gift from students, staff and parents.