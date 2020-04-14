There With You: Winscombe U12s Rugby Club #BraveTheShave for the NHS

You can #BraveTheShave from home and raise money for the NHS.

Winscombe Rugby Club’s under-12s have decided to raise money for the NHS by shaving their heads during isolation.

The #BraveTheShave movement was brought to the club when two of the players and their dad shaved their heads after lockdown prevented them from getting their usual haircut.

Next, it was Winscombe Rugby Club coach, Jim Wheeler and his son who braved the shave, this time putting the challenge out to the other players, who duly accepted.

Club manager, Phill Morgan said: “There were no issues from the boys when the idea was put out to them.

“The club wanted to show how much it appreciates the NHS and all its staff that are doing a fantastic job at the moment.” The Winscombe side has raised around £130 that will be donated through NHS Charities Together.

To donate to the cause, log on www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk