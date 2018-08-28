Join In

Rugby player urges others to join Men’s March for hospice

Simon Rees pictured second from the left on the bottom row with his rugby team. Archant

A rugby player is calling on his team mates to join the Men’s March in memory of his dad.

Simon Rees has signed up for the 10-mile fundraiser for Weston Hospicecare after his dad received care from its community nurses before he died.

He is also calling on his teammates from Winscombe Rugby Club to help raise as much as he can for the ‘essential’ support the charity provides.

He said: “My dad wanted to stay at home, and our community nurse from the hospice was Gwen. It was a trying time – my brother and I took turns at staying over to support my mum but none of us really knew what to expect or how to react.

“Gwen was able to answer questions, was always there on the phone and in person when she could, and then at the very end was able to provide palliative care.

“It was reassuring to know that in her we had some sort of specialist to support us with what was happening. She was always clear without being blunt.

“As well as the emotional support, which in retrospect was perhaps the most important bit, there was also very practical help with arranging the bed and other equipment allowed Dad to stay at home. Gwen seemed to know how to make things happen.

“Weston Hospicecare provides an essential service for the area. Eventually, we will all need to call upon the skills and the compassion that you give freely to everyone – and most importantly the time and the understanding to give emotional support to families as well as patients.”

Simon added: “I am trying to put together a group formed from Winscombe 3rd XV, of which I am a part. The mighty thirds don’t have a game that day so I’m fairly confident of getting a few of us together.”

The fundraiser on March 9 starts at the Grand Pier and follows a route to Sand Point via Weston Woods and Sand Bay.

Fundraisers will finish at the pier with a pint of Thatchers Gold and a pasty before watching England’s penultimate Six Nations match against Italy on the big screen.

Men can sign up at www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch