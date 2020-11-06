Advanced search

Villages put on Remembrance Day display

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 November 2020

Winscombe and Sandford will commemorate Armistice Day by displaying flags until December.

James Barattini

Winscombe and Sandford high streets will don red flags for the third year running as part of a Remembrance Day display.

The flags will be hung for a month with plans to take them down in early December.

Due to the Government’s announcement of a second lockdown to combat coronavirus cases, the flags wiill be up for longer than usual.

The efforts are a joint venture by more than 50 businesses and a dedicated team which supplies the flag poles.

Team member, James Barattini said: “The flags are intended to remind passers-by of this the Armistice and to perhaps donte by way of the poppy collection boxes that are located throughout the villages and organised by the local Royal British Legion.”

The event was first held in 2018 to celebrate the centenary year of Armistice Day.

James added: “With the full support of the parish council and businesses, it has been made possible to remember the fallen and their families.”

