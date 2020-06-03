Advanced search

Sidcot School students raise more than £2,700 for Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 June 2020

In total, the school raised over £2,700 for Weston Hospicecare.

Sidcot School

Teachers and pupils pulled together for their Kindness in the Community Week.

Sidcot School Year 12 students delivering visors.Sidcot School Year 12 students delivering visors.

Teachers and pupils from Winscombe’s Sidcot School have raised more than £2,700 for Weston Hospicecare.

The fundrasing was part of the school’s Kindness in the Community Week which also saw some of the year 12 students produce and deliver visors to Winscombe Hall Care Centre.

Sidcot’s deputy head, Joanna Leite put together the initiative.

Joanna said: “The Quaker values of the School have truly come to the forefront during this week of kindness.

“The whole school community has shown a desire to make difference in people’s lives and we are delighted by what we have been able to achieve together.”

The original target was to raise £1,000 but that was passed and a grand total of £2,762 was raised.

Weston Hospicecare’s fundraising director, Mark Flower said: “An enormous thanks to Sidcot School and everyone who helped through the week.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

