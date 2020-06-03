Sidcot School students raise more than £2,700 for Weston Hospicecare
PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 June 2020
Sidcot School
Teachers and pupils pulled together for their Kindness in the Community Week.
Teachers and pupils from Winscombe’s Sidcot School have raised more than £2,700 for Weston Hospicecare.
The fundrasing was part of the school’s Kindness in the Community Week which also saw some of the year 12 students produce and deliver visors to Winscombe Hall Care Centre.
Sidcot’s deputy head, Joanna Leite put together the initiative.
Joanna said: “The Quaker values of the School have truly come to the forefront during this week of kindness.
“The whole school community has shown a desire to make difference in people’s lives and we are delighted by what we have been able to achieve together.”
The original target was to raise £1,000 but that was passed and a grand total of £2,762 was raised.
Weston Hospicecare’s fundraising director, Mark Flower said: “An enormous thanks to Sidcot School and everyone who helped through the week.”
