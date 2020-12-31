Village holds Spot Santa contest
PUBLISHED: 14:00 31 December 2019
A Spot Santa competition was one of the highlights of a Christmas fair run by 1st Winscombe Scout Group.
Villagers took part in a Spot Santa competition around the village in the run-up to the fair.
Twenty one Santas were hidden in the windows of shops in Winscombe and competitors had to find them all, along with their names, and take their entry form to the fair to give them a chance to win a prize.
The treaure hunt was a big success with a number of families taking part.
Beavers, cubs and scouts from the group ran games on the day, with a variety of prizes up for grabs.
Santa made an appearance at the event and all the children were enthralled with magical stories by the jolly fellow.
The fair helped villagers to get into the Chritmas spirit and celebrate with friends.
All the money raised from the event will go to 1st Winscombe Scout Group to enable them to equip young people with skills.