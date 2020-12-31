Village holds Spot Santa contest

Winscombe Scout Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Spot Santa competition was one of the highlights of a Christmas fair run by 1st Winscombe Scout Group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Winscombe Scout Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Winscombe Scout Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers took part in a Spot Santa competition around the village in the run-up to the fair.

Twenty one Santas were hidden in the windows of shops in Winscombe and competitors had to find them all, along with their names, and take their entry form to the fair to give them a chance to win a prize.

The treaure hunt was a big success with a number of families taking part.

Beavers, cubs and scouts from the group ran games on the day, with a variety of prizes up for grabs.

Santa and friends at Winscombe Scout Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Santa and friends at Winscombe Scout Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Santa made an appearance at the event and all the children were enthralled with magical stories by the jolly fellow.

The fair helped villagers to get into the Chritmas spirit and celebrate with friends.

All the money raised from the event will go to 1st Winscombe Scout Group to enable them to equip young people with skills.