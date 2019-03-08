Village celebrates Michaelmas fair

Villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair. Archant

Viking battles, vegetable displays and live music filled Winscombe as villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair. Villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair.

The hot weather drew even more families to the festivities and scores of people took part in the spectacle.

Talented gardeners, bakers and crafters entered their handiwork into the contest and judges had the tough job of picking the winners.

Children dressed up as Vikings and battled against each other while the community choir and Joyful Spirit Gospel Choir provided a tuneful backdrop.

Jo Risk said: "A hot sunny day contributed to making the Winscombe Michaelmas Fair an even greater success than usual.

Villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair. Villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair.

"Many village families turned out to show it is still loved as much as ever."

Jill Cureton stepped down after organising the show for 40 years.

Her long-term contribution was marked by the award of honorary president of the Winscombe Community Association.

Villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair. Villagers celebrated the 40th Michaelmas fair.