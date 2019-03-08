Motorbike fan donates 70th birthday cash to GP surgery

Elaine White with members of her choir and bikers Peter Emery and Frank Bamford presenting £540 to Dr John Jackson, Dr Matthew Paul and their staff at the Winscombe Surgery to say thank you. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A woman has raised £540 for her GP surgery to thank the 'brilliant' staff for helping her battle with chronic illnesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elaine White with members of her choir and bikers Peter Emery and Frank Bamford presenting £540 to Dr John Jackson, Dr Matthew Paul and their staff at the Winscombe Surgery to say thank you. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Elaine White with members of her choir and bikers Peter Emery and Frank Bamford presenting £540 to Dr John Jackson, Dr Matthew Paul and their staff at the Winscombe Surgery to say thank you. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Elaine White, from Winscombe, decided she would like to cross off one of the items on her bucket list for her 70th birthday, by riding on a Harley Davidson.

Her friends from Winscombe Community Singers organised the ride which ended at one of Weston's popular bike nights.

Elaine's friends surprised her with a birthday party at Scallys, where they donated £540 to Winscombe's GP surgery in her honour.

She said: "I had said I didn't want birthday presents. I wanted to raise money for the doctor's surgery because I've got a lot of health problems and the surgery is amazing.

Elaine White with members of her choir and bikers Peter Emery and Frank Bamford presenting £540 to Dr John Jackson, Dr Matthew Paul and their staff at the Winscombe Surgery to say thank you. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Elaine White with members of her choir and bikers Peter Emery and Frank Bamford presenting £540 to Dr John Jackson, Dr Matthew Paul and their staff at the Winscombe Surgery to say thank you. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"I'm there at least once a fortnight for blood tests and to see doctors and the surgery has just done so much for me.

"I'm lucky - they look after me extremely well. They are brilliant."