Motorbike fan donates 70th birthday cash to GP surgery
PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 August 2019
Archant
A woman has raised £540 for her GP surgery to thank the 'brilliant' staff for helping her battle with chronic illnesses.
Elaine White, from Winscombe, decided she would like to cross off one of the items on her bucket list for her 70th birthday, by riding on a Harley Davidson.
Her friends from Winscombe Community Singers organised the ride which ended at one of Weston's popular bike nights.
Elaine's friends surprised her with a birthday party at Scallys, where they donated £540 to Winscombe's GP surgery in her honour.
She said: "I had said I didn't want birthday presents. I wanted to raise money for the doctor's surgery because I've got a lot of health problems and the surgery is amazing.
"I'm there at least once a fortnight for blood tests and to see doctors and the surgery has just done so much for me.
"I'm lucky - they look after me extremely well. They are brilliant."