Youth theatre to perform Our Day Out

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 June 2019

Winscombe Youth Theatre dress rehersal for

Winscombe Youth Theatre dress rehersal for "Our Day Out" by Willy Russell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A school trip to the zoo, castle and fairground is the premise for Winscombe Youth Theatre's latest play.

The group is performing Our Day Out, by Willy Russell, with songs and music by Bob Eaton, Chris Mellor and Willy Russell.

Our Day Out is about a school trip to Wales which highlights the depressing present and empty future of the deprived children.

The story was originally set in Liverpool, but the group has relocated it to Bristol with the children going on a trip across the Severn Bridge to Wales.

Winscombe Youth Theatre trains at Churchill Academy and Sixth Form on Saturdays.

Students, aged four to 18, are taught drama, singing and dance and take part in productions.

Performances are at 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday at Churchill Academy, in Churchill Green.

Tickets, priced £8-12 are available to purchase from The Florist Shop, in Ashley Close, or by calling 01934 842004.

