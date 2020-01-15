Advanced search

Holistic fair raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 January 2020

Dawn Clements from Fragrantly Magickal at the Winter Festival of Love and Light. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dawn Clements from Fragrantly Magickal at the Winter Festival of Love and Light. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of people in Weston flocked to the Winter Festival of Love and Light on Saturday.

Clairvoyant Karen Pryce at the Winter Festival of Love and Light. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClairvoyant Karen Pryce at the Winter Festival of Love and Light. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The festival, working in collaboration with Community Fundraising for Weston Hospital, was held at the Royal Hotel.

It brought local mediums, healers and psychics offering their services under one roof.

Plenty of stalls were featured around the room giving attendees a chance to indulge in different therapies and purchase art and crafts, healing products and more.

The festival raised £1,350 for an ECG machine for Weston Hospital A&E.

Elisha May Beauty at the Winter Festival of Love and Light. Picture: MARK ATHERTONElisha May Beauty at the Winter Festival of Love and Light. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organiser Elsie Poynton said there was a lot of positive energy on the day.

She said: "A lot of people really want to come on board to learn about what we're doing.

"I'd also like to thank the Royal Hotel, which has been so supportive of our committee."

Follow Community Fundraising For Weston Hospital on Facebook to keep up with what they are doing.

