New school opens in Haywood Village

A secondary school has opened its doors to students in Weston.

Named after a historic parish of Weston, Winterstoke Hundred Academy joins Hans Price Academy, Broadoak Academy and Herons’ Moor Academy in the Cabot Learning Federation’s cluster of schools in the town, with Uphill Village Academy also set to join the group in October.

The school, which was previously known as the North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College, will initially open to year seven and 12 pupils only.

The academy, in Beaufighter Road, Haywood Village, is already more than 70 per cent full in year seven.

Students joining the school into year 12 have come from across all of the existing secondary academies in the town, having completed their GCSEs last year.

Educating students from 11-19, each year group will have a maximum of 150 students and 200 in the sixth form when full.

Ian Garforth, principal, said: “We are delighted to welcome our students to both year seven and Year 12.

“It’s a testament to our students and the support of their families that we have opened so successfully, despite the challenges of the global situation that we find ourselves in.

“The new students have a unique and exciting opportunity to be part of a brand new exceptional learning environment that boosts the latest state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

“The students in Years 7-11 will study a contemporary secondary curriculum, and Post 16 students will have access to a broad and varied curriculum range that includes both vocational studies and A-levels.

“Our students are excited to be back in school, and we’re excited to help them achieve their potential.”

Steve Taylor, chief executive of the Cabot Learning Federation added: “Winterstoke Hundred is an exciting new addition to the educational landscape in the town.

“As well as providing a fifth option for families looking for places in Year 7, it’s great to have a school-based sixth form offer for students who would welcome that experience. Good luck to the new students and staff.”