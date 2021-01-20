Secondary school to expand to allow 900 more pupils

Published: 4:00 PM January 20, 2021

A secondary school in Haywood Village will be expanded to allow almost 1,000 more pupils.

Funded through the North Somerset Council’s successful grant bid to Homes England, the expansion of Winterstoke Hundred Academy will be open to 900 more students.

Kier Construction Western and Wales has been chosen by the council to begin the design process for expanding the school, in Beaufighter Road.

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Options for the school’s design will include modern teaching spaces with a focus on BREEAM certified environmental performance, striving towards a greener local environment while helping realise North Somerset Council’s ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

One of the reasons Kier’s project bid was selected was its record of building to the highest environmental standard.

As patron members of the Passivhaus Trust and certified to the Carbon Trust Standard for best practice in carbon management, it is well placed to design proposals using modern and sustainable methods of construction.

Named after a historic parish of Weston, Winterstoke Hundred Academy joins Hans Price Academy, Broadoak Academy and Herons’ Moor Academy in the Cabot Learning Federation’s cluster of schools in the town.

The school opened its doors in September.

Cllr James Tonkin, the authority’s executive member for planning, highways and transport said: “The expansion of Winterstoke Hundred Academy is a really exciting project and we’re glad to have Kier on board to help us deliver it.

“We hope these new teaching facilities will have a hugely positive impact on the way pupils learn, providing them with even more opportunities for attainment.

"The school expansion will also help cater to the needs of our growing population, so that young people from families across the region are able to access the additional places and facilities.

“It’s equally important that the school is designed and built with the future in mind. In prioritising sustainability right from the drawing board, we’re able to be sure that Kier can help build our environmental ambitions into the foundations of the project, for a brighter future for all of our young people.”