Weston Road to close overnight for four weeks

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 October 2019

A busy Weston road will be shut overnight for four weeks while resurfacing works take place.

The £490,000 scheme will see Winterstoke Road from the Runway roundabout, near Weston Football Club to Gazelle Road shut weekdays from 7pm-6am from Wednesday for four weeks.

Meanwhile the stretch of the road from Byron Road over the railway bridge to the roundabout, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday night.

The council says the work is required and it is keen the work does not clash with big events.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council's executive member for highways, said: "This is an important route for Weston which we must make sure is fully maintained.

"There will always be some disruption when we have to close a road, but we have looked at our entire network to plan this work and believe, on balance, this is the best time to get this scheme done."

"Operationally, engineers would prefer to do overnight resurfacing during the summer months, when we have light for longer and less likelihood of poor weather disruption.

"But we chose to keep Weston's roads clear of maintenance schemes during the summer peak.

"We also need to avoid Weston Carnival and the festive season which leaves a September/October window.

"The closure is out of hours, is far enough away from other schemes, the diversion routes do not overlap with any other roads that have active work or diversions already in place, and the timing still allows for some daylight hours.

"We will stop work during the weekend of Weston's beach race, which runs from October 18-20, so Winterstoke Road will be fully open during this time.

"Our network team works hard to balance the need for planned and unplanned events affecting the highway, which are always going to cause some disruption, with keeping everyone moving and safe.

"While it can still get very busy at times, we appreciate your patience."

The roadworks will be carried out by the council's contractor, Skanska.

Network Rail's maintenance work at Summer Lane in Worle is continuing and is due to end on October 17.

For more details including diversion routes click here

