Fewer vehicles using Weston bridge after weight limit installed

‘Significantly fewer’ large vehicles have travelled over one of Weston’s busiest bridges after it was deemed at risk of collapsing.

A weight restriction was installed in Winterstoke Road to prevent buses and lorries with a mass of more than 7.5 tonnes from using it.

Replacing the bridge could cost £13million and solutions are being investigated by North Somerset Council as a matter of urgency.

It has earmarked £400,000 for the design work and discussions are continuing with the Ministry of Defence, which owns the bridge.

Cllr Elfan Ap Rees said: “Temporary traffic monitoring cameras were installed in Winterstoke Road in early January and showed significantly fewer heavy goods vehicles were using the bridge. We are very grateful to businesses for their support, and for getting the message out to suppliers so quickly.”