Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 January 2019

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Archant

A long-standing Weston-super-Mare Conservative Party councillor has switch allegiances to the Labour Party.

Winterstoke Ward Councillor Len Purnell sat on Weston Town Council as a Conservatives for a number of years.

The Mercury understands the defection will not affect Cllr Purnell’s status as a councillor and will not require a by-election.

Cllr Purnell said: “I have felt more akin to the Labour Party’s their values and vision for the past 18 months.

“I have been in public service for 37 years which includes the NHS as a paramedic and Highways England as a traffic officer. I have questioned many of the Conservative policies both nationally and locally.

“I feel the only way forward for myself was to change political party to one which shares my beliefs, in particular with regards to fairness and equality.”

For more, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Mercury.

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Westhaven named as one of the highest performing schools in the country

Staff and pupils at Westhaven School, celebrating as school is in the top six of most improved schools in the country. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Housing estate to be built on former factory site after council’s U-turn

The former Titan Ladders site will be turned into a 37-home estate. Picture: David Kenneford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Seniors shines at Wedmore

Members face the camera at Wedmore Golf Club after their mixed greensomes

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Motorbike set on fire in Weston-super-Mare

One crew attended the fire in Byron Road.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists