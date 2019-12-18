Appeal for witnesses after man suffers head injuries

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Archant

Witnesses are being sought following an incident involving a police officer and a man in Weston.

A 49-year-old man received facial and head injuries during an incident which happened at around 2.25pm in Baker Street on October 24.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

The IOPC would like to identify a possible witness who was in the area at the time.

He was wearing a distinctive yellow and black ski-type jacket, a yellow T-shirt with black writing and black jeans and shoes.

The witness, or anyone else who saw the incident, is asked to call the IOPC investigators on 08000 922434 or email bakerstreet@policeconduct.gov.uk