Police appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision near Weston
- Credit: Steven Eastlake
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision in Worle on Friday.
A black Aprilia motorcycle and a silver Nissan Micra collided on Queensway at approximately 2.25pm.
The motorcyclist - a man in his 50s - was taken to Southmead Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.
The occupants of Nissan Micra - two women aged in their 50s and 80s respectively - were taken to Weston General Hospital with minor injuries.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the moments before the incident. Police are also keen to view any dash cam footage.
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221081607.
