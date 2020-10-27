Burglary of mobile phone shop prompts witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a mobile phone shop in Weston.

The burglary took place in High Street at about 1.30am on Monday.

Mobile phones, tablets and smart watches were among a quantity of boxed electrical items, reported as stolen.

Officers carried out a search of the area, but nobody involved in the burglary was found to still be at the scene.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen people acting suspiciously.

They are also asking anyone who might come across these items, or see them being sold, to get in contact with them, as it could help with their investigation.

Anyone with information which could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call them on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5220242262.