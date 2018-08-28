Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information. Archant

A 30-year-old woman has been charged after an 88-year-old woman was robbed in Weston-super-Mare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have charged Rosanna Sonia Cooper today (Tuesday) after the incident in Colonel Stephens Way on January 10.

Cooper, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of fraud by false representation.

The victim suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and severe bruising after she was robbed in the middle of the day.

Last week, the family of the pensioner thanked the public for their support.

MORE: Family of elderly robbery victim thank public for support.

Police branded the crime ‘despicable’ and released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Detective Constable Matthew Stevenson, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said at the time: “I’m sure these images will shock people who will be horrified someone can target a vulnerable elderly woman in such a way.”

Cooper is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).