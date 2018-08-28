Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

PUBLISHED: 17:01 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 29 January 2019

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Archant

A 30-year-old woman has been charged after an 88-year-old woman was robbed in Weston-super-Mare.

Police have charged Rosanna Sonia Cooper today (Tuesday) after the incident in Colonel Stephens Way on January 10.

Cooper, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of fraud by false representation.

The victim suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and severe bruising after she was robbed in the middle of the day.

Last week, the family of the pensioner thanked the public for their support.

MORE: Family of elderly robbery victim thank public for support.

Police branded the crime ‘despicable’ and released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Detective Constable Matthew Stevenson, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said at the time: “I’m sure these images will shock people who will be horrified someone can target a vulnerable elderly woman in such a way.”

Cooper is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

At last... Weston win at home as quickfire brace guns down Rebels

Weston vs Slough Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset Rebels seek sponsor for 20th anniversary challenge with Poole

Somerset Rebels race at Highbridge and celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Speedway)

Golf: McAdams succeeds Taylor as Worlebury captain

Steve Taylor (left) has been succeeded by Paul McAdams (right) as captain at Worlebury Golf Club

Rugby: Yatton take positives from big loss

Action from the under-15s match between Clevedon and Yatton

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists