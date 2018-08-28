RNLI called after woman collapses on beach
PUBLISHED: 07:34 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 02 January 2019
Mike Lang/RNLI
A woman collapsed on a Somerset beach on New Year’s Day.
Burnham-on-Sea RNLI was dispatched by the coastguard to Berrow beach yesterday lunchtime as there was an incoming tide.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: “Lifeboat volunteers and their families were at home quietly enjoying their family time, when peace and quiet was interrupted by pager alerts at 12.15pm.
“Both lifeboats were speedily transported to Burnham beach by the shore crew, and proceeded to launch.
“Burnham’s Atlantic 75 was actually launched, while the D Class lifeboat Burnham Reach had reached the water when the volunteers were stood down by Milford Haven Coastguard Control.
“Both lifeboats were returned to the lifeboat station for wash-down, ready for the next launch.”
Volunteer lifeboat press officer Mike Lang said: “A shout can happen at any time and our volunteer crews are available 24/7.”