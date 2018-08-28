Advanced search

RNLI called after woman collapses on beach

PUBLISHED: 07:34 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 02 January 2019

The crew being towed back after being stood down by the coastguard. Picture: Mike Lang/RNLI

The crew being towed back after being stood down by the coastguard. Picture: Mike Lang/RNLI

Mike Lang/RNLI

A woman collapsed on a Somerset beach on New Year’s Day.

The lifeboat being lowered into the water at Burnham beach. Picture: Mike Lang/RNLIThe lifeboat being lowered into the water at Burnham beach. Picture: Mike Lang/RNLI

Burnham-on-Sea RNLI was dispatched by the coastguard to Berrow beach yesterday lunchtime as there was an incoming tide.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “Lifeboat volunteers and their families were at home quietly enjoying their family time, when peace and quiet was interrupted by pager alerts at 12.15pm.

“Both lifeboats were speedily transported to Burnham beach by the shore crew, and proceeded to launch.

“Burnham’s Atlantic 75 was actually launched, while the D Class lifeboat Burnham Reach had reached the water when the volunteers were stood down by Milford Haven Coastguard Control.

Burnham-on-Sea RNLI preparing to launch. Picture: Mike Lang/RNLIBurnham-on-Sea RNLI preparing to launch. Picture: Mike Lang/RNLI

“Both lifeboats were returned to the lifeboat station for wash-down, ready for the next launch.”

Volunteer lifeboat press officer Mike Lang said: “A shout can happen at any time and our volunteer crews are available 24/7.”

