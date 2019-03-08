Advanced search

Elderly woman dies after A38 crash

PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 13 September 2019

A pensioner has died of injuries sustained when her car crashed into a wall on the A38.

Police have confirmed the elderly woman died in hospital yesterday (Thursday).

Emergency services rushed to Main Road in West Huntspill after her car collided with a wall just after noon on Wednesday.

The road was closed for almost four hours and police say her next of kin were informed that same day.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A38 in West Huntspill sadly died in hospital the next day.

"The family are aware and are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

"Officers are making further enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

"Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5219209764."

The road was closed for almost four hours while police investigated the incident.

