Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home
- Credit: Google
A woman has died after being found with 'significant injuries' at a house in Weston.
The woman in her 90s was admitted to Weston General Hospital on Friday evening, but died the next day.
Her death is being treated as 'unexplained' and officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary have been carrying out investigations at a property in Rockingham Grove, near Ashcombe Park, in relation to the incident.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a residential address near Ashcombe Park in Weston following a sudden death.
"A woman, in her 90s, was admitted to Weston General Hospital on the evening of January 1 after being found with significant injuries.
"She died the following day and her family have been informed.
""At this time, we're treating the death as unexplained. Enquiries are continuing."
Most Read
- 1 Primary schools to open across North Somerset next week, but secondary schools face delay
- 2 Developments which could reshape North Somerset in 2021
- 3 Rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in North Somerset
- 4 Worle salon named best in area
- 5 Weston band have back catalogue released - almost 56 years after forming
- 6 Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home
- 7 Cousins guilty of killing Mikhail Hanid in 'horrific attack' in Weston
- 8 North Somerset remains in Tier 3 while areas of Somerset enter Tier 4 from midnight
- 9 Somerset pub gave Christmas cheer with free beer
- 10 Somerset village points the way for avid walkers