Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home

Published: 8:42 AM January 4, 2021

Police are currently treating the death as 'unexplained'. - Credit: Google

A woman has died after being found with 'significant injuries' at a house in Weston.

The woman in her 90s was admitted to Weston General Hospital on Friday evening, but died the next day.

Her death is being treated as 'unexplained' and officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary have been carrying out investigations at a property in Rockingham Grove, near Ashcombe Park, in relation to the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a residential address near Ashcombe Park in Weston following a sudden death.

"A woman, in her 90s, was admitted to Weston General Hospital on the evening of January 1 after being found with significant injuries.

"She died the following day and her family have been informed.

""At this time, we're treating the death as unexplained. Enquiries are continuing."