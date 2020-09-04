Advanced search

Woman dies after collapsing at recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 11:29 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 04 September 2020

A woman in her 60s has died suddenly after collapsing at a Somerset recycling centre.

Emergency services attended the scene after the woman collapsed at Highbridge Recycling Centre in Bennett Road on September 2 at around 5pm.

Police confirmed the death is not considered suspicious and Viridor, which operates the recycling centre on behalf of Somerset Waste Partnership, sends its condolences to the woman’s family at this ‘very difficult time’.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “At 5.50pm on September 2, officers were called to Highbridge Recycling Centre following the sudden death of a woman aged in her 60s. The death is not suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

A spokeman for Viridor said: “Viridor, can confirm a member of the public collapsed and, despite the very best efforts of the emergency services, sadly died at the recycling centre on September 2.

“Viridor and Somerset Waste Partnership say their thoughts were with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.”

