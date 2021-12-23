Woman dies after being struck by ad board on Weston Grand Pier

A woman died after being injured by an advertisement board on Weston's Grand Pier. - Credit: Archant

A woman died after being struck by an advertisement hoarding on Weston's Grand Pier earlier this year, it has been claimed.

Emergency services attended the scene but the woman died in hospital later that day, October 28.

North Somerset Council has confirmed it is heading an investigation into the incident, with an inquest expected to take place next year.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.

"We are undertaking an investigation into the incident. Initial investigations have indicated that the injuries sustained by the lady were related to the incident.

"The coroner will hold an inquest to determine the circumstances surrounding the death after considering all evidence and witness statements.

"We are making good progress with our investigations but cannot at this stage say how long they will take to conclude, however, we are directing additional resources to the matter to bring it to a conclusion as swiftly as possible."

The incident took place in October. - Credit: Weston Grand Pier

A report from Avon and Somerset Police has been submitted to the coroner and the force expressed that its thoughts continue to be with the woman's family, which has been kept updated.

The Grand Pier's director, Michelle Michael, said: "We are not aware that the incident led to the death and we believe that is why the coroner has been involved.

"Until such time as we see the coroner's report, and in consideration of the family, we are unable to comment further."