Woman dies after being hit by train
- Credit: Chloe Jane Skuse
A woman has died after she was hit by a train along the railway line near Weston Village yesterday (Sunday).
Neighbours reported a large police presence next to the tracks in Weston Village at around noon on Sunday.
Emergency services descended after the train ground to a halt near Aspen Park Road.
National Rail said a person was struck on the line between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton, which resulted in disruption on services travelling between the two stations.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Weston at 12.21pm on Sunday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Most Read
- 1 Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home
- 2 Woman dies after being hit by train
- 3 Developments which could reshape North Somerset in 2021
- 4 Primary schools to open across North Somerset next week, but secondary schools face delay
- 5 Rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in North Somerset
- 6 Worle salon named best in area
- 7 Weston band have back catalogue released - almost 56 years after forming
- 8 Dolphin stranded on Sand Bay beach
- 9 Driver fails to stop after collision in Weston
- 10 North Somerset remains in Tier 3 while areas of Somerset enter Tier 4 from midnight