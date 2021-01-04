Woman dies after being hit by train

Published: 2:55 PM January 4, 2021

British Transport Police confirmed a woman died after being hit by a train. - Credit: Chloe Jane Skuse

A woman has died after she was hit by a train along the railway line near Weston Village yesterday (Sunday).

Neighbours reported a large police presence next to the tracks in Weston Village at around noon on Sunday.

Emergency services descended after the train ground to a halt near Aspen Park Road.

National Rail said a person was struck on the line between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton, which resulted in disruption on services travelling between the two stations.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Weston at 12.21pm on Sunday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."