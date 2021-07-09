News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:18 AM July 9, 2021    Updated: 10:19 AM July 9, 2021
North Worle Shopping Centre.

A woman in her 70s has died at North Worle Shopping Centre.

Police and ambulance crews were called out to the shopping centre, off Queens Way, near Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday just after 3pm. Police officers, along with a critical care doctor and specialist paramedic attended.

Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed the woman died at the scene and have sent their condolences to her family.

A spokesman said: “At around 3.20pm emergency services attended North Worle Shopping Centre after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of the ambulance service the woman, who was aged in her 70s, died at the scene. Her death is not suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”


