Woman dies at Weston cemetery

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:33 PM June 8, 2021   
Milton Road Cemetery, Weston-s-Mare

A woman died at the cemetery off Milton Road yesterday. - Credit: Archant

A woman died at a Weston cemetery yesterday (Monday), police have confirmed.

Police were called to the public toilets at Milton Road Cemetery, off Milton Road, at 8.30am.

Two ambulances were already in attendance, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "At approximately 8.30am on Monday June 7 we were called by the ambulance service about a medical incident they were dealing with.

"Paramedics sought to help a woman at the public toilets, off Milton Road in Weston, but sadly she died at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"Enquiries into what happened are ongoing. At this time we are treating the cause of death as unexplained, but do not believe it to be suspicious.

"Anyone who was in the area and saw anything that that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221125700."


