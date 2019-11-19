Advanced search

Woman dies following motorway collision

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 19 November 2019

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

A woman who was involved in a collision with a lorry on the M5 between Burnham and Bridgwater on Saturday has died.

The collision happened at about 6am on the southbound carriageway between junctions 22-23.

The driver of the car suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, but she died over the weekend.

More: M5 reopens following six-hour closure due to 'serious accident'.

Avon and Somerset police is keen to hear from anyone who was on the M5 on Saturday who may have seen the incident or has dashcam footage shortly before it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5219265362.

