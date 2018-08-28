Woman dies after being hit by van

Wick Road. Picture: Google Archant

A woman has died today (Wednesday) after she was hit by a van.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman was riding a bicycle when she was involved in a collision with a van just before 9am in Wick Road, in Wick St Lawrence.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and specialist officers are supporting her family.

A man in his 20s was arrested following the collision and remains in police custody.

The road was closed until just after 1pm for officers to examine the scene and recover the vehicles and bike.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information should call 101 and quote the reference number 5218274480.