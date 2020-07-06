Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear Vicky Angear

A woman has fallen from the roof of an address in Weston today (Monday).

Police, paramedics, air ambulance and firefighters are currently at the scene.

Walliscote Road is closed and a cordon is in place.

There is no update about the woman’s condition at this time.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We are attending an incident this afternoon where a woman fell from an address in Walliscote Road in Weston.

“Police, firefighters, paramedics and the air ambulance team are all currently at the scene.

“A cordon is currently in place and road has been closed.

“The incident is not believed to be suspicious.”