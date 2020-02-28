Worle woman finds snail in Tesco sandwich

Faye found a snail in her sandwich Archant

A Worle woman has been left in 'shock' after finding a snail in her sandwich bought from Tesco.

Faye Johnson, aged 23, discovered the snail in her chicken and chorizo sandwich from Weston's Tesco Express, in Boulevard, after her 'tooth grazed something'.

When the secretary saw the snail, she immediately threw the sandwich, which was part of the company's £3 meal deal, onto her desk.

Faye, who had assumed it was a bone, ended up having a 'panic attack' and 'cried' after the incident.

She said: "It was awful. I had eaten half of the sandwich and my tooth grazed something.

"I assumed I was going to find a bone in my sandwich, that would've been fine, and then I looked and saw the snail.

"I was super upset and I was in a state.

"One of my colleagues took it back to Tesco and they gave him my cash back that I spent on the meal deal.

"I certainly won't be having Tesco's sandwiches for a very long time."

Tesco has been contacted for a comment.