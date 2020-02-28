Advanced search

Worle woman finds snail in Tesco sandwich

PUBLISHED: 16:31 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 28 February 2020

Faye found a snail in her sandwich

Faye found a snail in her sandwich

Archant

A Worle woman has been left in 'shock' after finding a snail in her sandwich bought from Tesco.

Faye found a snail in her sandwichFaye found a snail in her sandwich

Faye Johnson, aged 23, discovered the snail in her chicken and chorizo sandwich from Weston's Tesco Express, in Boulevard, after her 'tooth grazed something'.

When the secretary saw the snail, she immediately threw the sandwich, which was part of the company's £3 meal deal, onto her desk.

Faye, who had assumed it was a bone, ended up having a 'panic attack' and 'cried' after the incident.

She said: "It was awful. I had eaten half of the sandwich and my tooth grazed something.

The snail which was found in the sandwichThe snail which was found in the sandwich

"I assumed I was going to find a bone in my sandwich, that would've been fine, and then I looked and saw the snail.

"I was super upset and I was in a state.

"One of my colleagues took it back to Tesco and they gave him my cash back that I spent on the meal deal.

"I certainly won't be having Tesco's sandwiches for a very long time."

Tesco has been contacted for a comment.

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Reds impress at Clevedon tournament

Weston Reds after their latest roud of Somerset FA fixtures.

Badminton: Uphill youngsters battle with Yate rivals

Uphill under 14s and 16s after their match with Yate.

Weston’s support should never be underestimated says Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during their win at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Boxing: Win will open doors says Dodge

Dean Dodge celebrates his win over Sean Davis to remain undefeated.(Picture: Matt Lofthouse.)

Worle woman finds snail in Tesco sandwich

Faye found a snail in her sandwich
Drive 24