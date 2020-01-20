Woman shocked by response to review of 'awful' Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A takeaway customer has been left in 'shock' after receiving a scathing letter from the manager after she left a two-star review online.

Aimee Casey, from Hutton, left a review on Just Eat sharing her experiences after ordering food from Sams Fried Chicken, in Milton Road, on January 6.

The 27-year-old had ordered chicken strips, which she claimed were 'rock hard', two pieces of chicken she described as 'slimy' and 'red in the middle' and chips that 'weren't nice'.

In the review, she wrote: "Awful food. Tasted like it had been brought from Iceland and dunked in a fryer for an hour! Really unsatisfied, and they gave me extra chips to try and hide the fact the rest of the food was bad. The chicken was slimy, and even my dog wouldn't eat it."

Three days later, Aimee received a letter from the takeaway, which she expected to be a voucher, 'apologising for what had happened'.

The letter - signed by Sayd Ahmed, owner of Pappadoms and manager of the takeaway - reads: "Your comment on the review page is disgusting; you compared our food with dog food. You are a pathetic woman, you do not have moral value. If we had known you are such a low-graded person, we would not have served you. In fact, we would have donated your order to a pig farm so that pigs would enjoy the food better than you. Do not order from us again."

Speaking to the Mercury, Aimee said she was shocked and upset when she read the letter.

"I don't think I've ever been spoken to like that by anybody," she said. "It's just shocking, really, because the man is well-known in the community. He must've been in a bad mood when he wrote it.

"It's quite scary to think he has my address and he's sending letters like that - it wasn't nice.

"I think it's a really abusive approach, and he really shouldn't be doing that.

"I won't be ordering from them again."

Sayd, who received a British Citizens Award last year, stood by his comments when approached by The Mercury.

He said: "She should have phoned us and said the food was not good enough, and we could have sorted something out instead. Putting a review is no problem, just don't compare the food for human consumption to dog food. We are Muslim, we respect our food, so these insults disrespected our religion."

He said the matter had been reported to the BME network.