Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman appeals for more support for young people with epilepsy

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 March 2019

Ciara had a great deal of support from her family and friends when she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Ciara had a great deal of support from her family and friends when she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Archant

A Weston woman is keen to raise awareness of epilepsy after she was diagnosed with the condition on the night of her prom.

Ciara Smyth had been having seizures since the age of 10, but she was unaware she had epilepsy until she suffered a severe fit six years later.

Epilepsy is difficult to diagnose, as there are so many different types of seizure.

But Ciara, who is now 23, wants to raise awareness of the condition to enable people to get the support they need.

She said: “I had my first major seizure on my school prom night – it was 10 minutes after I got home.

“I got home and woke my parents up by hitting the radiator, and they found me unconscious.

“After I was diagnosed, I found out I had been having seizures since about the age of 10. They were like jerks as you’re falling asleep at night.

“There needs to be more awareness about epilepsy because I didn’t even know I was having seizures for six years.”

Ciara spoke out about her condition to mark Purple Day, on Tuesday – a global epilepsy awareness day.

To mark the day, Epilepsy Action is highlighting the need for more support for children and young adults with the condition.

They are four times more likely to suffer from mental health problems including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

However, a report published by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health shows 90 per cent of health boards and trusts do not offer any mental health support within epilepsy clinics.

Epilepsy Action runs support services including a phone and email helpline.

Ciara said: “There are definitely things it stopped me from doing.

“I couldn’t drive when I was 17.

“I was meant to start a university course in midwifery, which I wasn’t able to do.

“I’m photosensitive, which is what people usually associate with epilepsy, but only about three per cent of people with epilepsy are.

“Being ill is quite a big trigger for me. I also have to be quite careful with stress and tiredness.

“I think having someone my age to talk to, like a support group or Facebook page, would have been helpful when I was younger.

“I was lucky to have very supportive family and friends.”

Ciara is now a student support worker for Young Epilepsy at their college in Surrey, where she helps pupils with the condition and the learning difficulties associated with it.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Woman appeals for more support for young people with epilepsy

Ciara had a great deal of support from her family and friends when she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Knife surrender bin broken into in Weston town centre

The knife bin was broken into just days after being installed.

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

Community sports centre undergoing £400k expansion

Chairman of trustees James White and assistant manager Candace Riley outside the the @ Worle site where work has begun on the extention to house the expanded gym. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dementia-friendly music event heading to Weston

The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists