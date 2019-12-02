Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

A woman in Weston has been taken to the hospital following a collision with her horse and a car.

South West Ambulance Service was called to the scene, in Beechmount Close, at 11.11am today (Monday).

They attended with two ambulances and one patient was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Avon and Somerset police were called by the ambulance service at 11.15am to help assist with traffic.

A spokesman from the police said: "We were told a horse had been in a collision with a car.

"The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

"The horse was found a short distance away after being hit."