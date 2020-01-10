Advanced search

Woman sentenced for serving 'rancid' food at a Weston pub

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 January 2020

Mould was found growing on the food

Mould was found growing on the food

Archant

A woman has been given a suspended sentence after officers uncovered a catalogue of food hygiene offences including mouldy food and cooked rice covered in fruit flies at a Weston pub.

Rice with fruit fliesRice with fruit flies

Kim Gasson, who appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing, was found guilty of six charges of failing to comply with food hygiene regulations while running The Major of Glengarry, in Upper Church Road.

She was also convicted for contravening a hygiene prohibition order which was issued in Cornwall, in 2015.

Officers from the food, licensing and environmental protections teams at North Somerset Council visited the pub, in 2016, where they found mouldy food, filthy equipment, out of date food and evidence of rodents in the cellar.

Horrifying images taken by the officers also shows a smashed bottle of sauce, physical contamination and rancid pork with yeast.

Smashed sauce bottle - physical contaminationSmashed sauce bottle - physical contamination

Following the visit, an emergency prohibition notice was served to close the business immediately.

Gasson was subsequently charged with food hygiene offences with a co-defendant.

She was also charged with ignoring the court order issued in Cornwall the year before, prohibiting her from operating a food business.

Neither of the co-accused appeared at the first court hearing and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Dirty bin found during the inspectionDirty bin found during the inspection

Gasson's co-defendant pleaded guilty to the six offences at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, in August 2017 but, as co-accused, reporting has been restricted until now.

Appearing at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing following her conviction, Gasson was sentenced to a nine-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £4,825 costs plus an additional victim's surcharge.

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, Cllr Mike Bell, said: "The seriousness of these offences is reflected in the sentence handed down by the judge.

"Kim Gasson had a flagrant disregard for food hygiene putting her customers at risk.

Rancid pork found at thr pub during an inspection in 2016Rancid pork found at thr pub during an inspection in 2016

"This case shows the advantages of having a good food inspection regime and I would like to commend our officers and legal team for their persistence in bringing this complicated case to a successful conclusion."

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Delay for new homes at Dolphin Square

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Overnight closures at Weston junction

Milton Road junction will be closed weeknights from 7pm-6am.

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Delay for new homes at Dolphin Square

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Overnight closures at Weston junction

Milton Road junction will be closed weeknights from 7pm-6am.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Humphries to keep moving forward playing well in memory of Barker

Lloyd Humphries in action for Weston during their New Year Days clash over Truro City. (Picture: Mark Atherton)

Rugby: Weston will keep playing own way says Crompton

Weston RFC V Camborne. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rugby: Weston team news January 11

Weston RFC V Camborne. Captain Marcus Nel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Worlebury trio scramble to more success in New Year’s Day Princess Diana Salver

Susan Tarry with Peter Phillips, Ben Smart and Angela Bagley and the Princess Diana Salver.

Badminton: Uphill youngsters start new year with cracker

Uphill under 18s after their game with Chew Valley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists